Georgia U21 will face Israel U21 this Saturday, July 1 for the the 2023 Euro U21 quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Undoubtedly, an interesting game is looming between two promising rivals. On one hand, it will be Georgia U21, who have emerged as a surprise in Group A, where they managed to secure the top spot despite competing against strong teams such as Portugal U21, Netherlands U21, and Belgium U21.

Now, their aim is to reach the semifinals of this tournament, and in order to do so, they must overcome another team that has also performed exceptionally well. Israel U21 faced no less challenging group than the Georgians, as they were up against England U21, Czech Republic U21, and Germany U21. The Israelis secured the second position in their group, and they are now determined to achieve even more.

Georgia U21 vs Israel U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Georgia: 8:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Georgia U21 vs Israel U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: Sat.1

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 1, KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Norway: VG+

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Channel 11, RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: TDP, RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: TDP, Sat.1 Schweiz, RAI Sport 1, TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+, CBS Sports Golazo.