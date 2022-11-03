After winning it all with Barcelona, Gerard Pique has made the toughest choice in his career. One of the greatest players in club's history has surprisingly announced the date of his farewell.

Gerard Pique has shocked the world of soccer by confirming his retirement from Barcelona. One of the prides of La Masia is out considering he's not in Xavi's plans for the future. Though his exit from the club was expected by many, the surprising theme of the announcement is the date already set for his last game as a Culer.

Gerard Pique is definitely one of the best defenders in the history of Barcelona alongside names such as Carles Puyol, Rafael Marquez, Ronald Koeman, Dani Alves, Joan Segarra or Migueli. He went to play for Manchester United as a youngster in 2004, but, when he returned to Barcelona four years later, Pique became a key piece for Pep Guardiola in the greatest version of the Spanish club.

Pique won everything at Barcelona including 3 Champions League, 8 Spanish leagues, 7 Copa del Rey, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 FIFA Club World Cups and the famous Sextete, six titles in the same year (2009). Now, the defender will oficially say goodbye to the team of his dreams.

Gerard Pique confirms his retirement: When will he play his last game with Barcelona?

Gerard Pique announced his retirement in a very emotional video on social media. He remembered all the great moments of his career and how his family transmitted him the love and passion for FC Barcelona. Furthermore, in the most important and unexpected part of the message, Pique confirmed the date for his final game.

'Barcelona has given me everything. You, culers, have given me everything. And now that all that kid's dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. Another culer. I will support the team and pass my love for Barca to my children like my family did with me', was part of Gerard Pique's message to the fans.

So, considering Gerard Pique's announcement, the defender will play his last official game at Camp Nou next Saturday when Barcelona host Almeria in La Liga. Of course, Gerard Pique also leaves soccer after winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain and the 2012 Euro. One of the most impressive careers has come to an end.