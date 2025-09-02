Lionel Messi officially loses another Inter Miami teammate after 2025 Leagues Cup final loss to Sounders

Lionel Messi came up short in his bid to lift another Leagues Cup trophy, two years after leading Inter Miami to the title in 2023. Miami fell 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders in this year’s final, and before the frustration of that loss could settle in, the club confirmed the departure of one of its young midfielders.

Inter Miami announced that 20-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi has been loaned to Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913 through June 2026. The deal also includes an option for Parma to purchase the player.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has loaned Homegrown Player Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913 through June 2026. Parma will also hold an option to purchase the midfielder,” the club’s official statement read.

Cremaschi, who joined Inter’s academy in 2021, quickly rose through the U-17 and reserve teams before making his first-team debut in February 2023. He was a key piece alongside Messi in Inter Miami’s run to the 2023 Leagues Cup title and later contributed to the club’s 2024 Supporters’ Shield campaign.

Lionel Messi and Benjamin Cremaschi during a match against Charlotte FC. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

In total, the midfielder made 107 appearances across all competitions with eight goals and nine assists, leaving as a two-time trophy winner in Miami’s short history.

Cremaschi’s frustrations over playing time

In August, Cremaschi publicly expressed his disappointment with the limited minutes he was receiving under head coach Javier Mascherano. He also pointed to being shuffled across different positions without time to prepare, which he felt was negatively impacting his performances.

“It frustrates me, I want to play, that’s the most important thing for me. I want to play at a very high level, and that comes with minutes. I haven’t played much in these last games. I don’t think it’s because of my level because I feel good. I imagine it’s for other reasons, or maybe because of my level,” Cremaschi noted.

“At the moment you don’t know what position you’re going to play. I go into matches having no idea where I’ll be. This year we had several injuries and suspensions, so I covered different positions, but preparing for the role I’ll play is impossible. It’s mentally tough sometimes,” he added.

Mascherano fires back at Cremaschi’s comments

After Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over LA Galaxy on August 16, — a match where Lionel Messi shined with a brace — Javier Mascherano was asked directly about the 20-year-old’s comments.

“They were unfortunate because, in one way or another, when you hear those types of declarations it makes us look like we’re improvising,” Mascherano explained. “You need to have the tools to speak out. I understand what Benja wanted to say, that he has been used in different roles. But when he starts a match, he knows perfectly well where he has to play because we prepare games in detail. It’s not like I wake up in the morning and flip a coin”.