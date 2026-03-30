Germany vs Ghana LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 international friendly

Germany host Ghana at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart as part of their second match during the March FIFA window. This fixture serves as crucial preparation for both nations ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

[Watch Germany vs Ghana online in the US on Fubo]

The Mannschaft enter this match in high spirits after a thrilling 4–3 victory over Switzerland at St. Jakob-Park. It was a historic result, marking their first win over their European neighbors since UEFA Euro 2008, highlighted by a masterclass from Florian Wirtz, who recorded two goals and two assists.

On the other hand, the Black Stars are desperate to redeem themselves. Their previous outing was a nightmare at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, where they suffered a crushing 5–1 defeat against Austria.