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Germany vs Ghana LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch the 2026 international friendly

Germany face off against Ghana in a 2026 international friendly. Stay tuned here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this high-stakes encounter!

Florian Wirtz of Germany and Antoine Semenyo of Ghana.
© Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany and Antoine Semenyo of Ghana.

Germany host Ghana at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart as part of their second match during the March FIFA window. This fixture serves as crucial preparation for both nations ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

[Watch Germany vs Ghana online in the US on Fubo]

The Mannschaft enter this match in high spirits after a thrilling 4–3 victory over Switzerland at St. Jakob-Park. It was a historic result, marking their first win over their European neighbors since UEFA Euro 2008, highlighted by a masterclass from Florian Wirtz, who recorded two goals and two assists.

On the other hand, the Black Stars are desperate to redeem themselves. Their previous outing was a nightmare at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna, where they suffered a crushing 5–1 defeat against Austria.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Germany vs Ghana will get underway at the MHP Arena at 2:45 PM (ET).

Fubo will be the primary option to watch Germany vs Ghana in the USA. Other options to enjoy the game are: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 and ViX.

Germany and Ghana clash in an international friendly

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Germany face Ghana at the MHP Arena for an international friendly!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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