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Where to watch Germany vs Ghana live in the USA: International Friendly game

Germany face Ghana in what will be a 2026 international friendly. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Serge Gnabry of Germany
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesSerge Gnabry of Germany

Germany and Ghana face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Germany vs Ghana online in the US on Fubo]

A marquee international friendly is set as Germany meets Ghana in a key World Cup tune-up. Germany, coming off appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup, is chasing a return to its dominant standard.

Facing a hungry German squad will be Ghana, who aims to build momentum and recapture the spirit of its memorable run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup as it prepares to challenge a top European powerhouse.

When will the Germany vs Ghana match be played?

Germany take on Ghana in a 2026 friendly game this Monday, March 30, with the match kicking off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana – Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana – Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Germany vs Ghana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Germany vs Ghana in the USA

This Friendly clash between Germany and Ghana will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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