Where to watch Germany vs Ghana live in the USA: International Friendly game

Germany and Ghana face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Germany vs Ghana online in the US on Fubo]

A marquee international friendly is set as Germany meets Ghana in a key World Cup tune-up. Germany, coming off appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2022 FIFA World Cup, is chasing a return to its dominant standard.

Facing a hungry German squad will be Ghana, who aims to build momentum and recapture the spirit of its memorable run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup as it prepares to challenge a top European powerhouse.

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When will the Germany vs Ghana match be played?

Germany take on Ghana in a 2026 friendly game this Monday, March 30, with the match kicking off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana – Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Germany vs Ghana: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Germany vs Ghana in the USA

This Friendly clash between Germany and Ghana will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 and ViX.