Germany and Liechtenstein face each other on Thursday at Volkswagen Arena for the Group J of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Germany will welcome Liechtenstein at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group J Matchday 9 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as Germany are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all of their previous occasions so far; Liechtenstein are yet to grab a triumph in the duels to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 2, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 Germany-away win in their first meeting in Group J of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Germany vs Liechtenstein: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg

Germany vs Liechtenstein: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Germany vs Liechtenstein: Storylines

Germany have been in great form in the qualifying group so far. Six of the seven games they have played ended in a victory for the German squad (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Liechtenstein have been in disappointing form, having lost seven of the eight games. In addition, they have one draw so far in their first eight games of the group (LLDLL).

The Germans currently sit on top of the Group J table with 21 points in eight games so far. On the other hand, the Blues-Reds are placed five positions below them, in sixth place in Group J with one point won after eight matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to June 4, 1996, and it ended in a 4-2 win for the DFB in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 9.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Germany vs Liechtenstein in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group J Matchday 9 game between Germany and Liechtenstein, to be played on Thursday, at the Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, will be broadcast on ESPN+, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App in the United States.

Germany vs Liechtenstein: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Germany. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -1000 odds. The away side Liechtenstein, meanwhile, have a whopping +5000 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equal +5000 payout.

FanDuel Germany -1000 Tie +5000 Liechtenstein +5000

* Odds by FanDuel