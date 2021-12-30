Getafe and Real Madrid will face each other at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in a match for the 19th round of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this Spanish League game in the US.

Real Madrid will visit Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium for Matchday 19 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season. Check out all the detailed information about this Spanish League game including the date, time and TV Channel to watch it in the US.

La Casa Blanca are alone at the top of the standings with 46 points after 19 games, and will try to get a new victory to estay away from their closest followers. Carlo Ancelotti's side has only lost once in the domestic league this season.

Getafe, on the other hand, are fighting to avoid relegation and stay in the top flight of Spanish soccer. They come from a 1-0 win over Osasuna to accumulate five games without defeats in the 2021-2022 La Liga.

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Date

The match for the 19th round of La Liga between Getafe and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium. Last time they met, Real Madrid won 3-0.

Getafe vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Getafe vs Real Madrid

The Getafe vs Real Madrid game to be played on Sunday, January 2, at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium for Matchday 19 of the 2021-2022 La Liga season will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+.