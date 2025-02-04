Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid will face off against Getafe in the 2024/25 Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Fans in the United States can catch all the action via multiple viewing options, including TV broadcasts and streaming platforms, so they won’t miss a single moment.

Atletico Madrid’s season has been a rollercoaster, starting off with some struggles but showing gradual improvement as the campaign progresses. Now, Diego Simeone’s squad is focused on securing another trophy, with the Copa del Rey being a key target.

Their next challenge comes in the form of Getafe, a club battling to survive in La Liga with just 24 points. Although the underdogs in this matchup, Getafe see the Copa del Rey as their best opportunity to claim silverware, making them a dangerous opponent for Atletico.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match be played?

Atletico Madrid play against Getafe in the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey quarterfinal this Tuesday, February 4, with kickoff set for 3:30 PM (ET).

Juan Iglesias of Getafe – Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Atletico Madrid and Getafe live in the USA on ESPN+.