To determine the finest national team in North America, the Gold Cup will return for the 17th tournament in 2023. The United States will once again serve as host, with the goal of successfully defending the championship earned in 2021.

Canada will kick off their Gold Cup campaign at BMO Field in Toronto against Guadeloupe on June 27, in their first Group Stage game. On July 1, the Reds will take on Guatemala, and three days later, they will face Cuba, both in Houston at Shell Energy Stadium.

They have won the Gold Cup twice, in 1985 and again in 2000. It has been 23 years since their last major tournament victory.

Why is Canada’s Cyle Larin missing the 2023 Gold Cup?

Canada’s Gold Cup chances will be hampered by the absence of many important players. Cyle Larin is one of seven players who will not be making the trip from the Nations League to the Gold Cup. The others are Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Atiba Hutchinson, and Ismael Kone.

Coach John Herdman has previously said that the roster is fluid for reasons such as giving players time off to heal from injuries or just to recharge their batteries.

“We’ve got some young lads that we’ll start looking at for this Gold Cup. I’d love to have the same squad filtering over but it won’t happen. It is a tough time,” Herdman told the press on June 19.