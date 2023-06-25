In July 2023, the finest national team in North America will once again be crowned at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. When this year’s edition of the Gold Cup rolls around, it will be back in the United States, where the hosts will be looking to defend their 2021 crown.

On June 27, Canada will open their Gold Cup campaign at home against Guadeloupe in Group Stage action at BMO Field. The Canadians’ next two games, on July 1 against Guatemala and July 4 against Cuba, will both be played in Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium.

The Reds have lifted this trophy on two separate occasions, in 1985 and 2000. Their previous major tournament victory was in 1996; nonetheless, they came very near to breaking the drought by losing the CONCACAF Nations League Final to the USMNT.

Why is Canada’s Tajon Buchanan missing the 2023 Gold Cup?

Canada’s Gold Cup campaign will be without several key players, including Tajon Buchanan, Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, Alistair Johnston, Atiba Hutchinson, Ismael Kone, and Jonathan David. These seven players will not be joining the team for the Gold Cup after participating in the Nations League.

The decision to exclude these players is based on various reasons, such as providing rest for injured individuals and granting a break to others who require some time off. Head coach John Herdman had previously indicated that the roster would undergo changes for the tournament due to these considerations.

In a statement to reporters on June 19, Herdman acknowledged the challenging circumstances, mentioning the introduction of young players to the Gold Cup squad. He expressed his desire to maintain the same squad continuity but acknowledged the need for adjustments.