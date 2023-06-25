Hector Herrera is known as one of the best Mexican midfielders but he will not be playing in the 2023 Gold Cup even though he was considered one of the favorites to be called up for the tournament.

Mexico have one of the best squads among the big teams within the tournament, but due to problems with their coaching staff they lost their favorite tag a couple of months ago and now they are probably considered underdogs.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup Hector Herrera was one of the most reliable players within the squad, but after that tournament the preferences for other midfielders became evident without giving the player (Hector) reasons.

Why was Hector Herrera not called up to play in the 2023 Gold Cup?

Hector Herrera was not called up for multiple tournaments after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he did not play for Mexico during the CONCACAF Nations League, friendly games and now the 2023 Gold Cup. So far it is not clear why he was not called up. up, but Hector recently told Fox Sports: “It seems that by coming to MLS, I am ineligible for the Mexican National Team…”

It is unlikely that Hector Herrera will join Mexico’s national team at the last minute to play in the 2023 gold cup, other Mexican MLS players were also excluded from the event. All the called up play in Mexico and Europe.

Hector Herrera started his pro career playing for Pachuca in 2011 and it was not until 2013 that he joined a European team, Porto, to finally finish his stint in Europe playing for Athletico Madrid from 2019 to 2022. Today, Hector plays at Houston Dynamo.