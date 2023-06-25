A few weeks ago, Sebastian Cordova finally found redemption as the best player for Tigres UANL during their championship run in Liga MX. As a consequence, he was called to participate with Mexico in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League.

Cordova is 26-years old and became a tremendous prospect with Club America. However, when his performances went down, Tigres saw a massive opportunity to sign him in 2022. The mission was clear. Bring in a new partner on offense for Andre-Pierre Gignac.

The result was successful as coach Robert Dante Siboldi found a way to recover young stars like Sebastian Cordova and Diego Lainez. However, just before the Gold Cup, there are bad news for Mexico.

Sebastian Cordova will miss the 2023 Gold Cup

Sebastian Cordova is officially out of the 2023 Gold Cup with Mexico after medical exams with the national team revealed a pubalgia. This chronic groin injury has been bothering the player since the finals in Liga MX.

As a consequence, the Mexican Federation spoke with Tigres’ front office and determined there’s no need to risk the player as the injury requires a long period of rehabilitation. It was a shocking development as Cordova had minutes during the Nations League’s semifinal against the United States

Though Sebastian Cordova wanted to help interim coach Jaime Lozano, as it happened in the Tokyo Olympic Games winning a bronze medal, there was no chance for him. He was projected to be a starter against Honduras in the group stage. Now, Diego Lainez will take his place on the roster.