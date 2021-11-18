Granada and Real Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Los Carmenes in the 14th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Granada vs Real Madrid: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 14 of La Liga 2021-22

Granada will welcome Real Madrid at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada on the Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 10:15 AM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 51st La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 36 occasions so far; Granada have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 13, 2021, when the Whites cruised past Granada with a 4-1 win away in Granada in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Granada vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 14 game between Granada and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada.

Granada vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Granada vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Granada and Real Madrid on the 14th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.