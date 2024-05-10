Real Madrid will visit Granada for the Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your country.

Granada will face off against Real Madrid on Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers a thorough analysis of the upcoming match, featuring venue information and a range of television and live streaming options accessible in your area.

So far, Real Madrid are experiencing a dream season. They clinched the La Liga title with 4 Matchdays remaining and are newly minted finalists of the current UEFA Champions League, giving Carlo Ancelotti‘s team ample reasons for celebration.

For Real Madrid, this Matchday is merely about completing the calendar, but the same cannot be said for their opponents. Granada are facing their last chance at salvation. They must secure a victory and rely on Mallorca not winning to avoid relegation.

Granada vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (May 12)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 12)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 12)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

USA: 12:30 PM (ET)

Granada vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports ROI 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes