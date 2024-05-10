Granada will face off against Real Madrid on Matchday 35 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. This preview offers a thorough analysis of the upcoming match, featuring venue information and a range of television and live streaming options accessible in your area.
So far, Real Madrid are experiencing a dream season. They clinched the La Liga title with 4 Matchdays remaining and are newly minted finalists of the current UEFA Champions League, giving Carlo Ancelotti‘s team ample reasons for celebration.
For Real Madrid, this Matchday is merely about completing the calendar, but the same cannot be said for their opponents. Granada are facing their last chance at salvation. They must secure a victory and rely on Mallorca not winning to avoid relegation.
Granada vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 3:30 AM (May 12)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (May 12)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (May 12)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
USA: 12:30 PM (ET)
Granada vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports ROI 2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes