In duel of Caribbean teams, Haiti U20 will face Trinidad and Tobago U20 in Matchday 1 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Check out here all the information you want to know about this game such us the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States.

Two Caribbean teams face each other whose present of their senior teams is not entirely good. In the last qualifiers they could not reach the octagonal final, something painful for these teams that, incredible as it may seem to many, have already played in world cups (Haiti did it in 1974, while Trinidad and Tobago, in 2006).

Of course, they want to repeat those historic performances that led them to play in the World Cup, even more so knowing that in the next edition there will be more teams and that improves the chances of qualifying. And these tournaments will undoubtedly be very useful since new talents could emerge from them that give new life to the older teams.

Haiti U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20: Date

Haiti U20 and Trinidad and Tobago U20 will face each other at the Francisco Morazan Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Haiti U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Haiti U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Haiti U20 and Trinidad and Tobago U20 will be available to watch in the United States on ViX.

How to watch Haiti U20 vs Trinidad and Tobago U20 anywhere

