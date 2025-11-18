Trending topics:
Have Austria qualified for 2026 World Cup after draw vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Austria suffered to tie against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their recent matchup during the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, leaving fans concerned about their team's chances of securing a spot in the tournament.

By Santiago Tovar

Marko Arnautovic of Austria is shown a yellow card.
Austria concluded their UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a challenging match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a formidable opponent that displayed resilience throughout the encounter. Despite confronting a lackluster performance and struggling with several players not at their peak fitness, Austria was unable to secure a victory in their final qualifier.

Nevertheless, the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was sufficient for Austria to secure direct qualification to next year’s World Cup. Bosnia, who held the lead until the 79th minute when Austria equalized, will now face the playoffs in March as they seek to clinch a World Cup berth.

santiago tovar
