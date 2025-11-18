Have Austria qualified for 2026 World Cup after draw vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Austria concluded their UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a challenging match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a formidable opponent that displayed resilience throughout the encounter. Despite confronting a lackluster performance and struggling with several players not at their peak fitness, Austria was unable to secure a victory in their final qualifier.

Nevertheless, the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina was sufficient for Austria to secure direct qualification to next year’s World Cup. Bosnia, who held the lead until the 79th minute when Austria equalized, will now face the playoffs in March as they seek to clinch a World Cup berth.

Developing story…