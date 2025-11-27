Where to watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

Portugal U17 and Austria U17 will face each other in the 2025 U17 World Cup final. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Portugal and Austria collide in a highly anticipated tournament finale that caps off a dramatic, high-stakes run for both sides, with Portugal arriving as the proven powerhouse after knocking out elite competition—including a statement semifinal win over Brazil.

Austria, on the other side, storms in as the tournament’s biggest revelation, having stunned a string of favored opponents to earn their shot at the crown, setting the stage for a championship showdown packed with momentum, grit, and upset potential.

When will the Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 match be played?

Portugal U17 play against Austria U17 on Thursday, November 27, for the 2025 U17 World Cup final. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Portugal U17 vs Austria U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between Portugal U17 and Austria U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Fox Soccer Plus.