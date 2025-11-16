Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2026 World Cup? Portugal secure qualification without CR7 vs Armenia

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been forced to miss the game, but Portugal still got the job done against Armenia to seal their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Now, all eyes are on the veteran star as fans are wondering whether he’ll play next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike Lionel Messi, who remains mysterious about his participation in the upcoming event, Ronaldo has already confirmed that he plans to play at the 2026 World Cup — and that it will “definitely” be the last one in his illustrious career.

“I will be 41 years old and I think will be the moment in the big competition,” Ronaldo told Becky Anderson of CNN during an interview at the Tourise Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

“I’m enjoying the moment, but when I mean soon, it’s really soon because I gave everything for soccer,” Ronaldo added on his retirement from the sport. “I’m in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records in the different scenarios in the clubs and also in the national teams. I’m really proud, so let’s enjoy the moment, live the moment.”

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement

How many World Cups has Cristiano Ronaldo already played in?

Ronaldo has already played in five different World Cups, and with Portugal qualified for the 2026 event, he’s set to make a historic sixth appearance — a record Ronaldo could share with Messi should the Argentine star ultimately decides to participate as well.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup: How many has CR7 already played and what’s the record?

What’s Ronaldo’s best result at a World Cup with Portugal?

For CR7, there seems to be no doubt to captain Portugal in their quest for an elusive World Cup title. The closest Ronaldo came to the ultimate glory came in 2006, when his country lost to eventual runners-up France in the semifinals. Portugal finished fourth after losing to hosts Germany in the third-place match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old will Cristiano Ronaldo be at 2026 World Cup?

Ronaldo will be 41 at the next World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19 with an expanded field of 48 teams. Portugal will find out their group stage rivals during the December 5 draw, to be held in Washington, DC.

What are Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup stats?

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts eight goals and two assists in 22 World Cup games (20 starts), seeing the yellow card four times. He’s scored in every World Cup he’s participated so far: at Qatar 2022, CR7 became the first male player to score in five different editions of the tournament.

Advertisement

Will Cristiano Ronaldo be eligible for Portugal in 2026 World Cup debut?

Ronaldo is at risk of missing Portugal’s 2026 World Cup debut after seeing a red card during his team’s loss to Ireland on Matchday 9 of the UEFA Qualifiers. Since he was sent off for violent conduct, CR7 could be exposed to a multiple-game suspension.

Advertisement

Initially, Ronaldo has already served the typical one-game ban that comes from a straight red card during Portugal’s win over Armenia. Now it’s up to FIFA’s disciplinary committee to determine whether his actions require a larger sanction. In the event Ronaldo is given more than one game of suspension, he would serve that ban at the start of the 2026 World Cup.