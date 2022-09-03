After 11 years at Arsenal, Hector Bellerin has finally returned to Barcelona as Xavi Hernandez's seventh and final signing of the summer. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the La Liga side.

With their starting striker, winger, center defenders, and central midfielder all signed, Barcelona made waves in the summer transfer market. Their quest for a right-back, though, had not been as fruitful.

Xavi Hernandez tried and failed to get Cesar Azpilicueta, but they kept trying and eventually signed another defender. While they had hoped to sign Juan Foyth and Thomas Meunier, respectively, they were unable to do so owing to injuries and budgetary restraints.

The Blaugrana eventually finalized the signing of Hector Bellerin, their fourth-choice right back. The 27-year-old Spaniard is well-known for having spent his youth years at the Catalans' academy La Masia. The lack of playing time for Arsenal frustrated him, therefore he departed the Premier League outfit.

Hector Bellerin's contract with Barcelona

Although Bellerin still had a year remaining on his contract, Arsenal decided to let him go for Barcelona for free. While the Gunners did not get any compensation, the agreement does contain a sell-on provision giving Arsenal first dibs on the defender should Barcelona decide to move him in the future. However, the sell-on money may not be necessary, as reports indicate that the Spaniard has signed a one-year deal until June 2023 at the Camp Nou with no option for an extension, albeit a new contract is possible.

How much will Hector Bellerin make a week?

As a successor to Sergiño Dest, Hector Bellerin accepted a significant pay drop, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano suggesting that has lowered his previous income by more than 20 percent. Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has released more precise numbers, claiming that the defender would get a net of €3.5 million.

Taking this into account, Hector Bellerin would earn about €290,000 per month or €67,000 a week at Barcelona. That would make it nearly €13,400 a day, or around €1,600 per hour, or €66 per minute until the end of the 2022-23 season.