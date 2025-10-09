Honduras vs Costa Rica: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 9

Honduras welcome Costa Rica to the General Francisco Morazan Stadium in San Pedro Sula for a crucial Group C clash in the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Both sides are chasing valuable points as they aim to secure a spot in the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico

[Watch Honduras vs Costa Rica live now in the USA on Fubo]

Reinaldo Rueda’s Honduras currently sits atop the group with four points, after opening with a scoreless draw against Haiti and following it up with a 2–0 win over Nicaragua.

On the other hand, Miguel Herrera’s Costa Rica will be looking to rebound after a difficult start to the qualifying campaign. They have two points so far — a 1–1 draw against Nicaragua in their opener, despite playing much of the second half a man down, and a 3–3 draw with Haiti, where they let a 2–0 lead slip away.

Under the format, the top team from each of the three groups, plus the two best second-place teams, will earn direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. That makes tonight’s match vital for both sides: Honduras aim to solidify first place, while Costa Rica seek their first win to climb to the top of the table.

Probable lineup for Honduras

Reinaldo Rueda will be without three players for tonight’s match: Denil Maldonado (Rubin Kazan), David Ruiz (Inter Miami) and Dixon Cruz (Real España), all sidelined due to injury.

Expected starting XI for Honduras: Edrick Menjivar; Andy Najar, Getsel Montes, Julian Martinez, Joseph Rosales; Deiby Flores, Jorge Alvarez; Romell Quioto, Edwin Rodriguez, Luis Palma; Anthony Lozano.

Probable lineup for Costa Rica

Costa Rica head coach Miguel Herrera could be without veteran midfielder Celso Borges, who has been training separately while recovering from a muscle injury. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Keylor Navas sustained a minor ankle knock but is expected to start.

Expected starting XI for Costa Rica: Keylor Navas; Carlos Mora, Julio Cascante, Alexis Gamboa, Juan Pablo Vargas, Joseph Mora; Kenneth Vargas, Orlando Galo, Manfred Ugalde, Josimar Alcocer; Alonso Martinez.

