Where to watch Honduras vs Costa Rica live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras and Costa Rica will face each other on Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Tension will be sky-high in one of the marquee clashes of the CONCACAF Qualifiers as Honduras and Costa Rica square off in a battle that could define Group C. Honduras enters in strong form after a crucial win over Nicaragua, sitting atop the group with four points and looking to solidify their lead.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, is still chasing its first victory after back-to-back draws, including a frustrating home result against Haiti that nearly ended in defeat. With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, the Ticos can’t afford anything less than three points in what promises to be a fiercely contested showdown.

When will the Honduras vs Costa Rica match be played?

Honduras play against Costa Rica this Thursday, October 9, for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Honduras vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Costa Rica in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Honduras and Costa Rica will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are Paramount+, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Golazo.