Cristiano Ronaldo faces clear opportunity to break another record in upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

For a national team that have relied on him for nearly two decades, his presence still carries enormous weight beyond just goals. Yet in these games, those goals could be exactly what turns this international window into another unforgettable chapter of his career.

Portugal enter the qualifiers boosted by the return of several key players. Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, and Rafael Leao have all been recalled, adding depth in both defense and midfield. The only major absence is Joao Cancelo, who misses out due to a muscle injury.

The Seleção currently lead Group F with six points, three ahead of Armenia, while Hungary and Ireland sit on one point each after drawing their opener. Two more wins could mathematically secure Portugal’s spot at the 2026 World Cup — their seventh consecutive appearance at soccer’s biggest stage.

What record is Cristiano Ronaldo close to breaking?

Ronaldo is on the verge of breaking yet another record. Currently tied with Guatemala’s Carlos “Pescadito” Ruiz at 39 goals, he needs just one more to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifying history.

If he scores against Ireland or Hungary, he will reach 40, surpassing another legend and once again rewriting the record books. For a player who already holds the marks for most international appearances (223) and goals (141) in men’s soccer, this would be yet another jewel in his crown.

The implicit race with Lionel Messi

This qualifying milestone naturally feeds into his long-running rivalry with Lionel Messi. While Messi competes in CONMEBOL, his tally in South American qualifiers stands at 36 goals. Should Ronaldo hit 40, he would further cement his dominance in international scoring history. Every goal Ronaldo scores in this late stage of his career feels like a statement in that duel, and this global record would only widen the gap between them.