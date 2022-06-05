Honduras and Curaçao will face each other for the second time in this Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Honduras will receive Curaçao in what will be the second game of both in this Concacaf Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

The locals reached the final octagonal in the last qualifiers, in which they did not have a great performance, being very far from the first positions, with 4 points and without any victory. Of course, they want to start a new process that will return them to the World Cups and for that, there is nothing better than doing a good job in this Concacaf Nations League.

In the case of the visitors, they did a good job in their first game against these rivals, losing 1-0, but without being widely surpassed by the Honduran team that was supposed to be much superior. Their goals in this Concacaf Champions League will be to perform at the highest level, being able to face Honduras and Canada, two strong teams in the Conference.

Honduras vs Curaçao: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Live Stream: Paramount +

Honduras vs Curaçao: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Honduras vs Curaçao: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two teams have met in a total of 4 games and contrary to what one might think, the dominators of the statistics are Curaçao, who have obtained 2 victories, while Honduras could only win on one occasion with 1 draw.

Before the game that both played in Matchday 1 of this Concacaf Nations League and that Honduras won 1-0 with a goal by Jose Pinto, they had met in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, and on that occasion it was Curaçao's victory by 1-0 with a goal by Leandro Bacuna.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Honduras vs Curaçao in the US

This game between Honduras and Curaçao to be played this Monday, June 6 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League game, will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

Honduras vs Curaçao: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Honduras are the favorite with -200 odds, while Curaçao have +500. A tie would finish in a +333 payout.

Caliente Honduras -200 Tie +333 Curaçao +500

*Odds via Caliente