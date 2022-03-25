Honduras and Mexico face each other at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano for Matchday 13 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Honduras will meet with Mexico at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Third Round Matchday 13 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States.

This will be their 45th overall meeting. No surprises here as Mexico are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 26 occasions so far; Honduras have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2021, when El Tri snatched a comfortable 3-0 home win in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Mexico City. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Honduras vs Mexico: Date

The 2022 Cocnacaf World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 13 game between Honduras and Mexico will be played on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

Honduras vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Honduras vs Mexico for Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Honduras and Mexico on the 13th matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on Paramount+ (Free Trial). Other options are Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.