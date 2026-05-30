How many and which artists have performed at a UEFA Champions League final?

Artists from pop, rock, hip-hop and electronic music have all taken center stage before the UEFA Champions League final, turning Europe’s biggest soccer match into a global entertainment event watched by millions around the world.

The UEFA Champions League final has evolved far beyond a soccer match. Europe’s biggest club game has increasingly embraced the spectacle of live entertainment, transforming its opening ceremony into a global stage.

From pop icons such as Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa to rock bands including The Killers and Linkin Park, as well as big DJs, the pre-match performances have become part of the event’s identity alongside the action on the pitch.

What began as a relatively modest production eventually turned into UEFA’s version of a Super Bowl-style halftime atmosphere, with artists performing in front of massive worldwide audiences moments before kickoff.

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Which artists have performed at UEFA Champions League finals?

Several global music stars have performed at UCL finals since UEFA officially introduced the modern opening ceremony format in 2016. Over the years, the event has featured pop stars, rock bands, DJs and international crossover artists.

Dua Lipa performs prior to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

The list of headline performers has steadily grown and includes some of the biggest names in the music industry:

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Alicia Keys

The Black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Imagine Dragons

Marshmello

Camila Cabello

Burna Boy, Anitta and Alesso

Lenny Kravitz

Linkin Park

The Killers

UEFA partnered with Pepsi to transform the final into a broader entertainment spectacle similar to the Super Bowl experience in the United States. Since then, the opening ceremony has become a regular part of the buildup before kickoff.

The performances have not always been universally praised. Some traditional European soccer fans have criticized UEFA for “Americanizing” the Champions League final experience, especially on social media and online forums.

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Who was the first artist to perform at a UEFA Champions League final?

Alicia Keys was the first artist to headline the modern UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony in 2016. UEFA officially launched the live pre-match music performance format ahead of the final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The performance represented a major shift in UEFA’s presentation of the tournament final. Before 2016, Champions League finals occasionally included musical acts or ceremonial entertainment, but not a dedicated headline concert.

Keys performed several songs as part of the ceremony and also used the event to debut new music ahead of the match. UEFA described the show as the beginning of a new era that would combine soccer, entertainment, fashion and live music.

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Have American artists performed at the Champions League final?

Yes! Several American artists have performed at Champions League finals over the years. Since UEFA introduced the modern opening ceremony in 2016, American musicians and bands have frequently been selected.

Emily Armstrong, Lead Singer of Linkin Park during to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Among the most notable American performers are:

Alicia Keys (2016)

The Black Eyed Peas (2017)

Imagine Dragons (2019)

Marshmello (2021)

Lenny Kravitz (2024)

Linkin Park (2025)

The Killers (2026)

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Many of those artists were chosen because of their international popularity and strong connection to stadium-style performances. UEFA and Pepsi have consistently aimed to attract globally recognizable acts.

Which Champions League final opening ceremony was the most viewed?

Camila Cabello’s performance before the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid is widely considered one of the most viewed opening ceremonies in the event’s history.

The performance featured several of her biggest hits, including “Havana” and “Bam Bam”, and quickly became one of the most discussed aspects of the final online. The official YouTube upload alone surpassed 25 million views.

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Dua Lipa’s 2018 performance in Kyiv and Marshmello’s virtual 2021 ceremony also attracted massive digital audiences. Marshmello’s official opening ceremony upload surpassed 7 million views on YouTube.