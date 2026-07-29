How many fans are attending the 2026 MLS All-Star Game today?

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game brings MLS and Liga MX stars together in Charlotte, with Bank of America Stadium ready for another electric atmosphere. But just how many fans are expected to pack the venue for today's showcase?

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game is expected to attract 35,000 fans to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with organizers anticipating another strong turnout for the annual showdown between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars.

While the official attendance will only be confirmed after kickoff, demand for tickets has been high throughout All-Star Week. Charlotte has become one of MLS‘s premier markets since Charlotte FC entered the league in 2022.

That passionate fan base, combined with the city’s successful hosting of major international soccer events, helped earn Charlotte the right to stage the league’s 30th All-Star Game, which features major figures such as Antonio Mohamed.

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Why is Charlotte one of MLS’ top attendance markets?

Charlotte has become one of MLS’ top attendance markets thanks to its consistently large crowds, strong local support and the flexibility of Bank of America Stadium, one of the biggest soccer venues in the league.

Carles Gil of MLS All-Star speaks with the media during a mix zone head of the game (Source: Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Since joining Major League Soccer in 2022, Charlotte FC has ranked among the league leaders in attendance and has regularly attracted more than 30,000 fans per home match. It made an immediate impact when the club debuted in 2022.

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Its inaugural home match drew 74,479 spectators, setting an MLS record for a team’s first home game and proving there was significant demand for top-flight soccer in the Carolinas.

Since then, the club has continued to post some of the league’s highest attendance figures, frequently opening the upper deck at Bank of America Stadium for marquee matches.

Charlotte’s passionate supporters have also helped create one of the league’s most recognizable matchday atmospheres. Supporters’ groups, coordinated pregame marches and an expanding youth soccer community have fueled the club’s rapid growth.

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What is the attendance record for an MLS All-Star Game?

The MLS All-Star Game attendance record is 78,416 fans, set during the inaugural 1996 edition at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. However, that figure came during a doubleheader that also featured Brazil‘s national team against the FIFA World Stars.

When considering only standalone MLS All-Star Games, the record belongs to the 2018 MLS All-Star Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The matchup between the MLS All-Stars and Juventus attracted 72,317 spectators.

That one surpassed the previous standalone record of 70,728, which had been established in 2010 when the MLS All-Stars faced Manchester United at Houston’s Reliant Stadium. The 2018 edition marked a milestone for Major League Soccer.

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Not only did it become the highest-attended standalone MLS All-Star Game, but the league also announced it was the second-largest attendance ever for an All-Star Game across North America’s major professional sports leagues.

While Bank of America Stadium is capable of hosting crowds above 70,000 for major soccer events, the 2026 MLS All-Star Game is using a reduced seating configuration of roughly 35,000 spectators.