MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars will meet at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in the 2022-23 MLS All-Star Game today, August 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this exhibition soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as MLS All-Stars have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning their only clash so far; Liga MX All-Stars are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on August 25, 2021, when the MLS All-Stars won 3-2 on penalties in the 2021-22 MLS All-Star Game. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, in the new edition of the MLS All-Star Game.
MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Kick-off Time
Australia: 10:30 AM (AEST) (Thursday)
Botswana: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
Cameroon: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
Germany: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
Ghana: 12:30 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Kenya: 3:30 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Russia: 3:30 AM (MSK) (Thursday)
Rwanda: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
Sudan: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
UK: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
US: 8:30 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM (Thursday)
MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Botswana: ESPN Africa, DStv Now
Cameroon: ESPN Africa, DStv Now
Canada: TVA Sports, TSN App, TSN.ca
Ethiopia: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Ghana: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Kenya: DStv Now, ESPN Africa
Nigeria: ESPN Africa
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Rwanda: ESPN Africa
South Africa: ESPN Africa
Sudan: DSTV Now
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, ESPN, Univision NOW
Zimbabwe: ESPN Africa, DStv Now