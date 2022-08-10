MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars will clash off today at Allianz Field in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars will meet at Allianz Field in Saint Paul in the 2022-23 MLS All-Star Game today, August 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this exhibition soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as MLS All-Stars have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning their only clash so far; Liga MX All-Stars are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 25, 2021, when the MLS All-Stars won 3-2 on penalties in the 2021-22 MLS All-Star Game. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, in the new edition of the MLS All-Star Game.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: Kick-off Time

Australia: 10:30 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Botswana: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Cameroon: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 8:30 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Germany: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 3:30 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Russia: 3:30 AM (MSK) (Thursday)

Rwanda: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

Sudan: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

UK: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

US: 8:30 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 2:30 AM (Thursday)

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: ESPN Africa, DStv Now

Cameroon: ESPN Africa, DStv Now

Canada: TVA Sports, TSN App, TSN.ca

Ethiopia: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Ghana: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Kenya: DStv Now, ESPN Africa

Nigeria: ESPN Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Rwanda: ESPN Africa

South Africa: ESPN Africa

Sudan: DSTV Now

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, ESPN, Univision NOW

Zimbabwe: ESPN Africa, DStv Now