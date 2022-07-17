The saga is over as Barcelona have confirmed the acquisition of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern this weekend. Now, let's find out where he will stand with other La Liga stars concerning his new reported salary.

Xavi' Hernandez's renovation at Camp Nou continues as there is an agreement between Barcelona and Bayern for the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The confirmation came after a drama that had started before even the 2021-22 season had finished.

The German champions said throughout the summer that the 33-year-old would not be sold. Nevertheless, the saga ended with the Blaugrana once again having a contemporary icon of the game on their books, a year after Lionel Messi's departure.

“In the end, Barcelona offered a fee that makes selling Lewandowski absolutely sensible for us. In addition, we have been very successful on the transfer market recently and signed an absolutely world-class player for the attack in Sadio Mane," it was revealed by club chief executive Oliver Kahn in an interview with German newspaper Bild.

Robert Lewandowski Barcelona salary: How does it compare to other La Liga stars?

Due to his star status, Lewandowski has agreed to accept a significant wage reduction to finalize his transfer. In March, Spanish newspaper Marca disclosed that the Pole was being paid a gross wage of €23 million per year by the Bavarians.

For a net salary of €9 million per year, it is said that Lewandowski will commit to Barcelona until 2026. Meanwhile, Salaryaftertax.com calculates that this equates to a yearly gross income of almost €17.6 million per year, or €336,000 per week.

This implies that the Poland captain has agreed to a wage reduction of €5.4 million a year in order to seal a dream transfer to Barcelona for him. Additionally, Marca previously disclosed a list of La Liga players who earned the most money.

When it comes to salary, an interesting fact is that Lewandowski doesn't even make the top nine. Check out the highest-paid players in La Liga at the moment.