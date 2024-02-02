How to watch Club America vs Monterrey for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 3, 2024

Club America will host Monterrey in what will be a game for Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Monterrey online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, it is by a significant margin the most captivating clash of Matchday 5, a must-watch for every Liga MX fan. This match features Monterrey, who have amassed 10 points, securing the top position, primarily due to their impressive goal-scoring record.

However, Monterrey face one of their toughest opponents in America, also holding 10 points and aspiring to claim the leadership. Aware that only a victory will propel them to the top, America are determined to pursue that goal.

When will Club America vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Club America and Monterrey will be played this Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.