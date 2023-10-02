How to watch Club America vs Pachuca for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club America will face off against Pachuca in what will be the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Pachuca online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

Following their hard-fought victory against Pumas UNAM, coupled with Atletico San Luis‘s loss to Cruz Azul, Club America have claimed the top spot. Naturally, they are determined to hold onto this position after the significant effort it took to reach it.

This is precisely why they are eager for a win in their upcoming match against Pachuca, a team that isn’t in the best form. Contrary to expectations, the “Tuzos” currently have 11 points and are not even in the Requalification zone, so they will be seeking a victory that brings them closer to those coveted positions.

When will Club America vs Pachuca be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Club America and Pachuca will be played this Tuesday, October 3 at 11:05 PM (ET).

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Club America and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.