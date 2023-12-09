How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Colombia and Venezuela will clash in an International Friendly which serves as preparation for the 2024 Copa America. The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 10th at DRV PNK Stadium, the home of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the MLS.

[Watch Colombia vs Venezuela online in the US on Fanatiz]

Colombia are currently in third place of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with 12 points, just behind Argentina and Uruguay. Considering there are six tickets for the tournament, they’re in great position. However, looking toward Copa America, the draw put them in a very tough Group D alongside Brazil, Paraguay and the winner of a single elimination match between Costa Rica and Honduras.

Meanwhile, Venezuela have been the biggest surprise of the qualifers in South America. Fourth place after sensational performances and a country full of hope to reach the World Cup for the first time ever. In Copa America 2024, they will be in Group B with Mexico, Ecuador and Jamaica.

When will Colombia vs Venezuela be played?

Colombia and Venezuela will play on Sunday, December 10th at 6 PM (ET). Both teams are preparing for next year’s Copa America as the Colombian squad will also face Mexico in an International Friendly seven days later.

Colombia vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Venezuela in the US

The International Friendly between the national teams of Colombia and Venezuela will be available as a pay per view event on Fanatiz.