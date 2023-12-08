How to watch Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 MLS Cup final

The wait will be over soon. Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC clash in a long-awaited 2023 MLS Cup final with the coveted Philip F. Anschutz Trophy up for grabs. Needless to say, all eyes will be on this match.

[Watch Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC online free on Fubo]

After finishing third in the East, the Crew made all the way to the final thanks to strong play in the playoffs. Columbus took down Atlanta United and Orlando City before knocking out Cincinnati in extra time.

LAFC, meanwhile, have also finished third in the West, but they head into this match as the defending MLS Cup champions. Steve Cherundolo’s men beat the Vancouver Whitecaps, Seattle Sounders, and Houston Dynamo to try and keep their back-to-back championship hopes alive.

When will Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC be played?

Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC will face each other in the 2023 MLS Cup final on Saturday, December 9 at 4 PM (ET) at Lower.com Field.

Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Los Angeles FC in the US

The 2023 MLS Cup final between Columbus Crew and Los Angeles FC will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: MLS Pass on Apple TV, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network, FOX Deportes.