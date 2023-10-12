How to watch Curacao vs Panama online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has an intriguing matchup between teams in different sections of the standings. This confrontation has Curacao facing Panama at Stadion Ergilio Hato. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Curacao haven’t started the right way their appearance as part of League A as they appear with a low chance of being in the next round of the tournament considering how they started. Their competition just boasts a pair of defeats.

Panama are the second team the group by reaching this window of matches without being defeated. They have had a very promising start in their last few performances by securing a victory over Martinique alongside a draw against Guatemala.

When will Curacao vs Panama be played?

Curacao will be defying Panama on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Friday, October 13. The game will be played at Stadion Ergilio Hato.

Curacao vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Curacao vs Panama in the US

The game between Curacao and Panama on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.