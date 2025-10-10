Where to watch El Salvador vs Panama live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador and Panama will face each other on Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

It’s a pivotal showdown in Group A as Suriname continues to shock the region, sitting atop the standings after a strong start. El Salvador, reeling from a surprising home loss to the South American side, holds second place with three points but faces a major test against Panama.

The Panamanians, widely seen as the group’s top contender, have drawn their first two matches and now look to notch their first victory of the campaign—one that could propel them straight to the top of the table.

When will the El Salvador vs Panama match be played?

El Salvador face Panama this Friday, October 10, for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Harold Osorio of El Salvador compete for the ball – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

El Salvador vs Panama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Panama in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between El Salvador and Panama will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are Paramount+, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo.