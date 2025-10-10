Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch El Salvador vs Panama live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador play against Panama in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesAdalberto Carrasquilla of Panama

El Salvador and Panama will face each other on Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch El Salvador vs Panama online in the US on Paramount+]

It’s a pivotal showdown in Group A as Suriname continues to shock the region, sitting atop the standings after a strong start. El Salvador, reeling from a surprising home loss to the South American side, holds second place with three points but faces a major test against Panama.

The Panamanians, widely seen as the group’s top contender, have drawn their first two matches and now look to notch their first victory of the campaign—one that could propel them straight to the top of the table.

Advertisement

When will the El Salvador vs Panama match be played?

El Salvador face Panama this Friday, October 10, for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Harold Osorio of El Salvador compete for the ball – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Harold Osorio of El Salvador compete for the ball – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Advertisement

El Salvador vs Panama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Panama in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between El Salvador and Panama will be available for viewers in the USA via FuboOther options are Paramount+, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: 2025 international friendly
Soccer

Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: 2025 international friendly

El Salvador vs Panama: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 10
Soccer

El Salvador vs Panama: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 10

USA vs Ecuador: Lineups for 2025 international friendly in Austin today, Oct. 10
Soccer

USA vs Ecuador: Lineups for 2025 international friendly in Austin today, Oct. 10

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?
Soccer

Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs USA on Friday, October 10?

Better Collective Logo