El Salvador vs Panama: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 10

El Salvador and Panama face a crucial matchup on October 10 in the 2026 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, a game that could define their standing in Group A. Both sides are expected to leave everything on the field as they fight to advance to the next round and secure a spot in the tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

El Salvador enters the match in a slightly more comfortable position than Panama, holding a one-point advantage. Even a draw could benefit them in their race for the next round. With Surinam (4 pts.) and El Salvador (3 pts.) ahead of Panama (2 pts.), only a victory allows the “Rojita” to take full control of their destiny.

The Salvadoran ‘Selecta’ started this stage with a 1-0 win over Guatemala but followed it with a 2-1 loss to Surinam. As a result, they must secure a victory to stay on track for qualification to the next World Cup.

On the other hand, Panama has no room for error. With just two points from their first two matches, only a win will keep them alive in Group A. A victory would not only turn their campaign around but also provide a morale boost and a message of authority heading into the next fixtures.

Darwin Cerén #7 of El Salvador talks with the team in a huddle.

El Salvador expected lineup vs Panama

Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, the Salvadoran head coach, faces an added narrative against the national team he once led to the 2018 World Cup, though the current squad differs from that roster. El Salvador also deals with injuries to Harold Osorio, Bryan Tamacas, Diego Flores, and Jorge Cruz.

El Salvador expected lineup: Mario González; Roberto Domínguez, Julio Sibrián, Rudy Clavel, Adán Clímaco; Darwin Cerén, Bryan Landaverde, Mauricio Cerritos, Jefferson Valladares; Styven Vásquez and Brayan Gil.

Panama expected XI vs El Salvador

Panama will be without Aníbal Godoy due to yellow card accumulation. Godoy, part of the Panamanian squad, is expected to return for the match against Surinam on October 14.

Panama expected starting XI: Orlando Mosquera; César Blackman, Fidel Escobar, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Ismael Díaz; Édgar Bárcenas, Jorge Gutiérrez, Eric Davis, Andrés Andrade; José Fajardo, Michael Murillo.

