How to watch Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 22, 2024

Argentina and Mexico‘s U23 will face against each other in what will be a 2024 international friendly match. Fans looking forward to this titanic clash can find comprehensive details regarding the date, kickoff time, and various broadcasting options available in the United States.

[Watch Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23 FREE in the US on Fubo]

As the 2024 Olympic Games approach, with soccer being a highlight sport of the event set to take place in Paris, France; the teams are eager to prepare thoroughly in hopes of securing one of the three medals.

Argentina’s U23 team, having heroically qualified for the tournament—a feat they achieved in 2004 and 2008—aims to replicate their past successes in 2024. Their opponents, Mexico’s U23, were unable to qualify for this tournament but are keen to challenge their squad against formidable opponents as preparation for future competitions.

When will the Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23 game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Mexico U23 and Argentina U23 will be played this Friday, March 22 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Where to watch Mexico U23 vs Argentina U23

This 2024 friendly game between Mexico U23 and Argentina U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.