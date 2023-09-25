How to watch Motagua vs Independiente online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Motagua will play against Independiente in what will be the first leg of the 2023 CONCACAF Central American Cup quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The quarterfinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Central American Cup are commencing, and from this point forward, the high-stakes showdowns will begin. Here, only two matches, the first leg and the second leg, will determine the fate of the participating teams.

In this particular matchup, we have Motagua from Honduras on one side. They recently finished second in group D with three wins and one loss. Their opponents will be Independiente, from Panamana, who have remained undefeated in the tournament, boasting three wins and one draw, and leading the standings in group B.

When will Motagua vs Independiente be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2023 CONCACAF Central American Cup quarterfinal between Motagua and Independiente will be played this Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Motagua vs Independiente: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Motagua vs Independiente

This the first leg of the 2023 CONCACAF Central American Cup game between Motagua and Independiente will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.