How to watch Tigres UANL vs America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tigres UANL and America are ready for another epic chapter in their rivalry. The first leg of the final in Liga MX Apertura 2023 will be played on Thursday, December 14th at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs America online FREE on Fubo]

Tigres UANL are going for their ninth title in club history and they could become only the fourth team to win back-to-back championships since the short tournaments began in Mexico. They have a tremendous roster with players such as Andre Pierre Gignac, Sebastian Cordova, Diego Lainez and Nahuel Guzman. The best franchise of the last decade.

Meanwhile, America are the winningest club with 13 championships. However, they haven’t hoisted the trophy since 2018. They were the best team of the regular season in Liga MX with stars like Henry Martin, Julian Quiñones and Diego Valdes.

When will Tigres UANL vs America be played?

Tigres UANL and America will play the first leg of the final on Thursday, December 14th at 10 PM (ET). It’s important to remember that the position on the standings is no longer a tiebreaker.

Tigres UANL vs America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs America in the US

The first chapter of Liga MX Apertura 2023 final between Tigres UANL and America will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA and Univision.