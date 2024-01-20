How to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas for FREE on January 21, 2024 in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Tigres UANL play against Chivas in what will be the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Matchday 2 of the Liga MX features a game of immense interest between two teams poised to compete at the top during Clausura 2024. On one hand, we have the home team, Tigres UANL, who kicked off the tournament with a 2-1 victory against Leon. In their first home game, they aim to replicate that success and position themselves near the top of the standings.

Their opponents will be Chivas, who didn’t have the most auspicious debut, although it certainly could have been worse. They managed a 1-1 draw with a goal scored in the 90+9th minute. Now, they are determined to secure their first three points in the tournament.

When will Tigres UANL vs Chivas be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Tigres UANL and Chivas will be played this Sunday, January 21 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Tigres UANL and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.