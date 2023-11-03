How to watch United States U-23 vs Mexico U-23 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 Pan American Games will bring us a must-watch derby for the third place. The United States U-23 national team faces Mexico on Saturday, November 4 aiming to finish the tournament with the bronze medal.

[Watch United States U-23 vs Mexico U-23 online free on Fubo]

The Stars and Stripes head into this game aiming to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Chile in the semifinals. Marko Mitrovic‘s side, however, will face a challenging task to claim bronze.

The Mexican team also hopes to get back to winning ways after a 1-0 loss from Brazil prevented it from reaching the game for the gold medal. Ricardo Cadena‘s boys have struggled for consistency so far, so this could be a good opportunity to finish strongly.

When will United States U-23 vs Mexico U-23 be played?

The game for the bronze medal at the 2023 Pan American Games between the United States U-23 and Mexico’s U-23 will take place on Saturday, November 4, at 12 PM (ET).

United States U-23 vs Mexico U-23: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

How to watch United States U-23 vs Mexico U-23 in the US

The bronze medal match between the United States U-23 national team and Mexico will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other option: the Olympic channel.