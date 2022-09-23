Without the consolation of Qatar 2022, Hungary and Italy's main objective is to excel in the UEFA Nations League, and in the match they are about to play, qualification to the semifinals is at stake. Find out here how and where to enjoy this game for free from the United States.

The sights of 32 countries around the world are set on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. For Hungary and Italy, however, there is no such illusion, which is why the UEFA Nations League represents the consolation for a present that looks meager. Both teams clash in the decisive match of group 3 and you can watch this battle for free if you are in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Oddly enough, the advantage today goes to Hungary who occupy the top spot in the UEFA Nations League Group 3 standings. With 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The latter was suffered precisely against their opponents in turn, Italy.

For their part, the Italians are looking for a success with which to get drunk in order to forget that for the first time in their glorious soccer history they have not participated in two consecutive World Cups. The equation is simple: to advance to the semifinals and not see their dream come to an end in the Nations League, they must beat Hungary, that's all.

Hungary vs Italy: Date

All the suspense and excitement of the Hungary vs Italy UEFA Nations League Group 3 decider match can be enjoyed on Monday, September 26, 2022. This amazing game takes place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Hungary vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Hungary vs Italy:

In their most recent match, Italy and Hungary had the same result, a 1-0 victory over two giants of world soccer, England and Germany. To find out who will beat the Hungarians and Italians, tune in for free in the U.S. on Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or watch the broadcast on ViX.