One year later… Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 after a rollercoaster run that saw them lose their first game to Saudi Arabia but bounce back with an emotional victory over Mexico and a return to form against Poland.



In the knockout rounds, Australia was no push over, but Argentina won 2-1, then 2-2 and later 4-3 on penalty kicks to eliminate the Netherlands, and then a commanding 3-0 win in the semifinal against Croatia.



Then in the World Cup final against France it was a memorable and to many the best final ever played. A 3-3 draw that saw Argentina finally take it on penalty kicks.



Lionel Messi’s Instagram Post



In honor of the one year anniversary of Argentina’s historic win, Lionel Messi posted an inspiring message on Instagram stating, “1 year of the most beautiful madness of my career… Unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime. Happy anniversary to everyone!!! 🇦🇷🏆🙌”



Messi is not the only one to post a video, all Argentine sports media, influencers, celebrities, and broadcasters like Andres Cantor have paid homage to Argentina’s historic day.



In Argentina the game will be aired in its entirety on Argentine sports network TyC Sports. Even MLS have piggy backed on celebrating Argentina’s monumental World Cup victory with posts on Leagues Cup, where Messi won his first title with Inter Miami.