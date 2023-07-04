Iceland U-19 vs Spain U-19: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 UEFA U-19 Championship in your country

Iceland U-19 and Spain U-19 meet in the 2023 UEFA U-19 Championship. This game will take place at MFA Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali. The Spanish know that their group has two other favourites. Here is all the detailed information about this U-19 Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Spain are one of the most dominant teams in this championship, they have eight U-19 titles, the first being in 2002 and the most recent in 2019. In the last 2022 edition they could not play because they failed during the qualification round.

Iceland know that they are going to play against a big favorites, but they are not rookies in the tournament, so far they have 6 appearances but they have not gone beyond the group stage.

Iceland U-19 vs Spain U-19: Kick-Off Time

Iceland U-19 and Spain U-19 play for the 2023 UEFA U-19 Championship on Tuesday, July 4 at MFA Centenary Stadium in Ta’Qali.

Iceland U-19 vs Spain U-19: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: Sportklub 4 Croatia

Spain: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Iceland: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play, Canal 11

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

Spain: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TDP

Switzerland: TDP

United States: ViX