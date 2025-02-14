Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks out on Vinicius Jr’s renewal

Real Madrid have now gone three consecutive matches unbeaten despite key defensive absences. Meanwhile, the team’s offense has shown significant improvement, with Kylian Mbappe tallying 16 goals and Vinicius Jr. adding 8 goals in La Liga. However, Vinicius Jr.’s contract renewal is dominating headlines. Even Carlo Ancelotti weighed in on the situation, making strong statements about the Brazilian star’s future at the club.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked at a press conference if he was concerned about the renewal of Vinicius Jr to which Ancelotti responded bluntly: “I’m tired of this. I’m not worried. He is happy and we are happy with him,” stated Carlo Ancelotti. For the Real Madrid coach, there should not be so much fuss about the renewal of the Brazilian star of Real Madrid, as he says he sees him happy and eager to stay in the team.

However, the issue of his renewal was very controversial, as according to Antonio Garcia of La Ser, Vinicius Jr would not accept a renewal of 20 million euros net per year, as he allegedly expects the figure to be higher. However, Antonio Garcia reports that Vinicius is calm as he still has a contract until 2027.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The challenge for Real Madrid lies in maintaining salary balance within the squad. According to Manu Carreño of La Ser, Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe all earn €15 million net per year. If Vinicius surpasses this amount, it could create tension within the locker room, as Real Madrid follows a strict salary structure to ensure harmony among its top stars.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

Could Vinicius Jr really leave Real Madrid?

According to Diario AS, Saudi Arabia is making a massive push to lure Vinicius Jr., offering him a five-year contract worth €200 million per year. However, Real Madrid would only consider negotiations if Vinicius himself requests to leave.

Advertisement

see also Vinicius chases historic milestone at Real Madrid, currently held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo

Despite the lucrative offer, Vinicius reaffirmed his commitment to Real Madrid after the match against Manchester City: “I have a contract until 2027, but I’ve always said I want to be here for many years and to make history… Hopefully in the next few days I can resolve it and stay here for much longer”. While his desire to stay is clear, contract negotiations remain at a standstill, leaving some uncertainty about his long-term future at the club.

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti confirms return of two stars for Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester City

Despite their defensive absences, Real Madrid secured a 3-2 victory over Manchester City. However, during the post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that David Alaba, Lucas Vazquez, and Antonio Rudiger will return on Tuesday ahead of the crucial rematch on February 19.

This news comes as a major boost for Madrid fans, as the team will regain its first-choice defensive backline just in time for another high-stakes showdown against Manchester City.

Advertisement