NFL News: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reflects on Texans flop, sticks to strategy against Bills

This Sunday, NFL fans are gearing up for what promises to be one of the most exciting games of the year as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Final with a Super Bowl berth on the line. The showdown between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is generating massive anticipation, especially following recent controversies involving calls in Chiefs against Houston Texans.

Patrick Mahomes, however, remains unfazed by the chatter about officiating and plans to stick to his strategy. “I‘ve kind of learned that no matter what happens during the game, something’s going to come out about it if you win and continue to win, so I don’t really pay attention to it,” Mahomes said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star.

“I’ve been on both sides of it, as far as how I felt the calls were made. But at the end of the day, those guys [the referees] are doing their best to make the best calls and keep it to where the players are making the plays in the game. That’s what decides the outcome.”

Referring to past criticisms, Mahomes added, “Obviously, there was a call here or there that people didn’t agree with, but at the same time, I think there were a lot of other plays that really decided the outcome of that football game.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills greets Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Chiefs’ turnover woes in previous Bills matchup

The last time the Chiefs faced the Bills, Kansas City struggled with turnovers, including multiple interceptions by Mahomes. In the opening drive, Mahomes threw a costly interception that the Bills converted into a touchdown. Later in the game, trailing by nine points, Mahomes attempted a deep pass that was also intercepted, sealing the Chiefs’ fate in a frustrating loss.

That game marked Mahomes’ last interception of the season. Since then, the Chiefs have played turnover-free football, a streak they carry into Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Reflecting on mistakes against the Texans

Mahomes also addressed a widely discussed misstep from the Chiefs’ recent win over the Texans in the NFL Divisional Round. Despite the victory, a specific play clouded an otherwise stellar performance. Mahomes acknowledged the moment, saying he probably let his emotions get the best of him.

“I would say the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get the flag,” Mahomes explained, per TMZ Sports. “The ref saw it and didn’t throw a flag. I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

As the Chiefs prepare for their high-stakes showdown with the Bills, Mahomes is staying focused on execution, determined not to let outside noise—or past mistakes—distract from the ultimate goal: another trip to the Super Bowl.