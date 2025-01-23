Where to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City live in the USA: 2024/2025 League One

Wrexham receive Birmingham City in a Matchday 28 clash of the 2024/2025 League One. Fans in the United States can catch all the action live, with the game broadcast on TV networks and available via streaming platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

[Watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City online in the US on Paramount+]

A high-stakes clash looms in League One as two promotion contenders square off in a thrilling showdown. Wrexham, the Welsh side propelled into the spotlight by a hit series and a steady march toward their Premier League aspirations, sits third in the standings with 51 points.

This match offers them a golden opportunity to close the gap at the top. Their opponents, Birmingham City, lead the league with 56 points and are determined to solidify their position. With everything on the line, this contest promises to deliver drama and intensity as both teams battle for supremacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Wrexham vs Birmingham City match be played?

Wrexham host Birmingham City for the Matchday 28 of the 2024/2025 League One this Thursday, January 23. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Jay Stansfield of Birmingham City – Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Advertisement

Wrexham vs Birmingham City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 League One clash between Wrexham and Birmingham City live in the USA, streaming on Paramount+.