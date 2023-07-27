Lionel Messi made a shocking decision by leaving Europe for MLS, but it looks like it was the best for him. Only a few days into his Inter Miami stint, the Argentine is already enjoying his time with David Beckham‘s team.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner got off to a perfect start to life in the US, scoring the game-winning free-kick goal against Cruz Azul in the dying seconds of the match before putting on a show vs. Atlanta United.

In his first game as starter, Leo scored a brace in just 21 minutes and later provided an assist for Robert Taylor. But Messi is also having fun off the pitch, especially with Becks.

Messi, Beckham have fun on Instagram

The former England international posted an Instagram story drinking Mate, a traditional drink in Argentina, as a gesture for Messi, who replied joking that he will make Becks try one of his Mates, better than the one Beckham had in the picture.

After going through hard times at Paris Saint-Germain, Messi may have found in Miami a place where he can be happy again. His great relationship with Beckham, the love from the fans and the admiration from his colleagues are a testament to that.