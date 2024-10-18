Trending topics:
MLS

Inter Miami: Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi hinting at long-term stay at the club

First it was Lionel Messi, and now it’s striker Luis Suárez who are hinting that their playing days are far from over.

Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF seen in action during the game against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on October 02, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
© Getty Images Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF seen in action during the game against the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on October 02, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Lionel Messi stated, when he received his lifetime achievement award by MARCA, that he wants to continue playing, given the kind of contract he has with MLS and Inter Miami, it looks like that he will continue at the club. Now, it’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez also suggesting that his time with Inter Miami is far from over.

Speaking to the media after practice and on the eve of possibly winning the all-time points leaders in a regular season, Suárez told reporters that his agent is working on striking a new deal between himself and the club.

“My agent is talking to the club about a new deal. I want to finish the season in the best possible way, showing desire and being physically well. I want to continue being part of the history of this club,” Suárez said. He signed a one-year deal with Inter Miami at a bargain $1.5 million salary.

Advertisement

Luis Suárez Speaks on Situation Between Uruguay and Marcelo Bielsa

Since his arrival at the club, Suárez has scored 22 goals in 33 games for Inter Miami and also played this season with Uruguay at the Copa America. Suárez later retired from the Uruguayan national team in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay during an emotional farewell ceremony.

Before the October round of qualification matches, he dropped a bombshell and revealed the internal issues between himself, the team, and Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa. The issues ranged from a lack of communication to the firing of longtime staff at the national team’s training complex.

Advertisement

Suárez spoke to Jose Armando and stated that things are now looking better for La Celeste: “Things are getting better since (after I spoke). Without the intent of hurting anyone, I understand the anger and some comments made as a result of (him speaking), but I am calm that some things have changed. You see that because some players have already spoken; that’s what I wanted to generate. Things were said behind closed doors a lot of times… now with the national team, you will see more positives (coming out of the camps).”

Advertisement
MLS 2024 Salaries: 25 of the best players and what they earn

see also

MLS 2024 Salaries: 25 of the best players and what they earn

In Uruguay, there has been a clear division over whether Luis Suárez acted in the best interest of the national team or himself, as Marcelo Bielsa did not guarantee Suárez playing time with La Celeste but didn’t rule him out either.

Now both Inter Miami and Luis Suárez begin a clean slate as the club and player look towards the MLS Playoffs, while Uruguay continues life without Luis Suárez in the next batch of qualifiers in November.

Advertisement
kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Alvin Kamara makes shocking admission about Saints fans after tough loss vs Broncos
NFL

NFL News: Alvin Kamara makes shocking admission about Saints fans after tough loss vs Broncos

MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Yankees after ALCS Game 3 defeat vs. Guardians
MLB

MLB News: Aaron Judge delivers strong message to Yankees after ALCS Game 3 defeat vs. Guardians

NBA News: JJ Redick delivers encouraging message to Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers' 2024-25 season
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick delivers encouraging message to Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers' 2024-25 season

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 7
Soccer

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 7

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo