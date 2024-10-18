Inter Miami: Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi hinting at long-term stay at the club

First it was Lionel Messi, and now it’s striker Luis Suárez who are hinting that their playing days are far from over.

Lionel Messi stated, when he received his lifetime achievement award by MARCA, that he wants to continue playing, given the kind of contract he has with MLS and Inter Miami, it looks like that he will continue at the club. Now, it’s Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez also suggesting that his time with Inter Miami is far from over.

Speaking to the media after practice and on the eve of possibly winning the all-time points leaders in a regular season, Suárez told reporters that his agent is working on striking a new deal between himself and the club.

“My agent is talking to the club about a new deal. I want to finish the season in the best possible way, showing desire and being physically well. I want to continue being part of the history of this club,” Suárez said. He signed a one-year deal with Inter Miami at a bargain $1.5 million salary.

Luis Suárez Speaks on Situation Between Uruguay and Marcelo Bielsa

Since his arrival at the club, Suárez has scored 22 goals in 33 games for Inter Miami and also played this season with Uruguay at the Copa America. Suárez later retired from the Uruguayan national team in a World Cup qualifier against Paraguay during an emotional farewell ceremony.

Before the October round of qualification matches, he dropped a bombshell and revealed the internal issues between himself, the team, and Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa. The issues ranged from a lack of communication to the firing of longtime staff at the national team’s training complex.

Suárez spoke to Jose Armando and stated that things are now looking better for La Celeste: “Things are getting better since (after I spoke). Without the intent of hurting anyone, I understand the anger and some comments made as a result of (him speaking), but I am calm that some things have changed. You see that because some players have already spoken; that’s what I wanted to generate. Things were said behind closed doors a lot of times… now with the national team, you will see more positives (coming out of the camps).”

In Uruguay, there has been a clear division over whether Luis Suárez acted in the best interest of the national team or himself, as Marcelo Bielsa did not guarantee Suárez playing time with La Celeste but didn’t rule him out either.

Now both Inter Miami and Luis Suárez begin a clean slate as the club and player look towards the MLS Playoffs, while Uruguay continues life without Luis Suárez in the next batch of qualifiers in November.

