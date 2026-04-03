Inter Miami reportedly face administrative permit issues with NU Stadium ahead of grand opening

Inter Miami are gearing up for the historic debut of Nu Stadium this Saturday, April 4, for MLS Matchday 6 against Austin FC. However, the franchise is reportedly facing a bureaucratic snag regarding an administrative permit that could complicate the inaugural event’s capacity and logistics.

“The City is working diligently with the representatives of Nu Stadium to issue the TCO (Temporary Certificate of Occupancy) by April 4th’s inaugural game,” City of Miami spokeswoman Helena Poleo told the Miami Herald on Thursday. As of Friday morning, Poleo confirmed that the TCO has not yet been finalized.

If the permit is not secured in time, the match will still proceed, albeit with significant modifications. Without the TCO, the event must operate under a “limited event permit,” which restricts the venue to specific hours, imposes certain attendance limitations, and requires additional safety precautions.

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Inside Nu Stadium: Inter Miami’s new home

The brand-new Nu Stadium marks a massive upgrade for the South Florida club, boasting a capacity of 27,000 spectators. This increases the crowd size by over 5,000 compared to Chase Stadium, which served as Inter Miami’s home until just a few weeks ago.

🗣️ Leo Messi: “Nu Stadium is truly impressive. It’s going to be a beautiful day.” pic.twitter.com/sXeBbpe9V2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 3, 2026

Nu Stadium is the centerpiece of Miami Freedom Park, a privately funded development valued at approximately $1 billion and spanning 131 acres (53 hectares). Beyond the pitch, the master plan incorporates over 1 million square feet of space dedicated to dining, retail, entertainment, and offices, alongside a massive 750-room hotel.

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This brand-new stadium is situated within a large-scale urban development located near Miami International Airport, strategically designed to attract tourists. Furthermore, the layout aims to bring the club closer to the city’s urban core and improve connectivity for fans attending Inter Miami matches.

A standout feature is the “Leo Messi Stand,” a tribute specifically named after the team’s captain. It is a rare honor for an active player to have a stadium section named after them, as such tributes are typically reserved for those who have already retired. However, Messi’s immense legacy has completely transformed the history and global stature of Inter Miami.