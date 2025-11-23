Trending topics:
Ronaldo vs Messi: The race to 1,000 goals updated after Al Nassr, Inter Miami wins on Sunday

The stars of Al Nassr and Inter Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, shone this Sunday, and fans watched closely to see how the race toward 1,000 career goals unfolded.

By Emilio Abad

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
Al Nassr and Inter Miami dominated their respective Sunday matches, with their superstar players stealing the spotlight, as is often the case. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to build their legacies while competing to reach the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo shined once again, scoring a spectacular bicycle kick in Al Nassr’s victory over Al Khaleej. The goal was more than just a tally on the scoresheet—it was a breathtaking strike that ended with Ronaldo’s signature SIU! celebration, reminiscent of his iconic goal against Juventus.

With that bicycle kick, Ronaldo reached 954 career goals, extending his lead in the long-standing rivalry with Lionel Messi. For more than a decade, the two have been at the center of one of the greatest rivalries in sports history. CR7 continues to add to his total, game by game, refusing to relinquish ground.

How many goals does Messi have?

On the other side, Lionel Messi now has 896 career goals, including the strike he scored in Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinal. The World Cup champion also reached 1,300 combined goals and assists over the course of his career.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Messi’s goal came with an assist from his national team teammate Mateo Silvetti, but the real highlight for fans was his hat trick of assists in the 4-0 win, showcasing his playmaking brilliance alongside his scoring.

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami past FC Cincinnati with a goal and three assists in 2025 MLS Cup push: Highlights and goals (0-4)

How many career assists does Messi have?

In this match, Messi tallied three assists, adding to the record he set in recent days as the first player in history to reach 400 career assists. With today’s three assists, his total now stands at 404, solidifying his place as the all-time assist leader.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has also contributed collectively, with a total of 259 career assists. In the current season, he has added two more, showing that his impact goes beyond goal-scoring alone.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
